CASEYVILLE — The Caseyville Police Department has announced the lateral hiring of three experienced officers and the promotion of a sergeant.

Officer Adam Howell, Officer Marlyn Jackson, and Officer Matt Jany have joined the department, bringing a combined 41 years of law enforcement experience. Howell has more than six years of experience and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran; he also serves as a Juvenile Officer and a certified Taser instructor. Jackson returns to Caseyville after previously serving part-time with the department and later as Chief of Police for the Village of Marissa, bringing 10 years of experience.

Jany is a retired captain from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department with 25 years of service, having worked as a lead homicide investigator with the Major Case Squad and director of the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force.

In addition, Sergeant Dylan Prather has been promoted and is now the department’s K-9 handler, working with “Doc,” an 11-month-old Belgian Malinois.

The department also announced plans to launch a K-9 merchandise fundraiser in partnership with All Pro T’s, featuring K-9s “Bama” and “Doc.” The fundraiser comes in response to public interest.

