CASEYVILLE — St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed Wednesday, May 21, 2025, that Kent P. Recklein, 67, of Caseyville, was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, 2025, following an incident involving a pit bull dog attack.

St. Clair County Coroner Dye responded to a police call and determined Recklein’s death.

The Caseyville Police Department was first called to the scene and is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Details about the exact location of the incident have not been released.

Kent Recklein is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his parents, and his children and grandchildren.

Visitation for Kent will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the Kassly-Meridith Funeral Home in Collinsville. The funeral service will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the Kassley-Meredith Funeral Home in Collinsville.

