ST. LOUIS - First Mid Insurance Group (FMIG) is pleased to announce that Casey Strong, owner of the Strong Insurance Group based in St. Charles, MO, has joined its team. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both Strong and FMIG, offering clients expanded resources, enhanced service capabilities, and access to a broader range of insurance products.

A trusted insurance advisor in the St. Louis region, Strong specializes in commercial insurance. Known for her personalized approach and outstanding customer service, she will continue to serve her valued clients while leveraging advanced tools and resources through FMIG’s growing Missouri presence.

In addition, while FMIG works with most national and regional insurance carriers, the addition of the Casey Strong agency will bring new relationships with regional carriers focused on writing business specifically in the state of Missouri.

“Joining the FMIG team is a natural step forward for me and my clients,” said Strong. “This partnership enables me to offer a more comprehensive suite of insurance solutions while continuing to deliver the personalized service my clients expect and deserve. I’m excited to be part of such a reputable organization that shares my commitment to protecting what matters most.”

FMIG is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. “We are thrilled to welcome Casey to our team,” said Clay Dean, CEO of First Mid Insurance Group. “As the commercial business has evolved, this move will allow her to take her client service to the next level. She brings a wealth of experience and a strong connection to the community to our team, which perfectly align with our mission of providing exceptional service and tailored insurance solutions. Together, we look forward to continuing to meet and exceed the expectations of our clients.”

Strong will continue to be based in St. Charles, MO, joining the FMIG team headquartered in St. Peters, MO., and led by Mike Jamison. With 17 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin, FMIG offers a comprehensive range of insurance products. Their commitment to protecting individuals, families, and businesses has allowed the agency to continually grow as a trusted name in the insurance industry.

