PLEASANT HILL — A burglary investigation in Pike County led to the arrest of a man connected to a multi-county crime spree spanning Calhoun, Jersey, Macoupin, and Pike counties, authorities said.

On June 9, 2025, at approximately 3:55 a.m., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to an alarm activation at the Jiffi Stop convenience store in Pleasant Hill, where deputies found the glass entry door shattered and merchandise stolen. Chief Deputy Zack Orr and Sergeant Matt Frazier launched an immediate investigation.

Through analysis of extensive surveillance footage and coordination with surrounding law enforcement agencies, investigators identified two additional burglaries at businesses in Calhoun County. Evidence recovered by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office linked the crimes to a location in Jersey County.

Detective Sally Arbuthnot of the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office identified the owner of the suspect vehicle involved in the burglaries. With assistance from the Gillespie Police Department, Chief Deputy Orr identified the individual operating the vehicle.

On June 12, 2025, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers from the Macoupin, Calhoun, and Pike County sheriff’s offices executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in Wilsonville, Macoupin County. Stolen items were recovered during the search.

Casey W. Sobberi, 40, of Wilsonville, was taken into custody and lodged at the Pike County Jail. At the time of the offenses, Sobberi was on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections, which did not assist in his apprehension due to policy restrictions.

Sobberi faces charges in Calhoun County including two counts each of burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property over $500. In Pike County, he is charged with one count each of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property over $500, and unlawful possession of burglary tools.

Chief Deputy Orr acknowledged the cooperation of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, Gillespie Police Department, and Bond County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Sheriff Greenwood emphasized the department’s commitment to public safety, stating, “Do not come to Pike County to commit crimes. With the motivated, proactive, well-trained deputies and investigators working under Chief Deputy Orr, we will go wherever we need to and do whatever is necessary to bring criminals to justice.”

All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

