Carter James Sanchez
Parents: Blakelee Chambers and Brian Sanchez of South Roxana
Birth weight: 7 lbs 6 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 6:22 PM
Date: 3/15/2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Aiden Duncan (6)
Grandparents:Michelle Sanchez of Wood River, Jeff and Melissa Jones of Bethalto, Brian Chambers od Rolla, MO.
Great-Grandparents: Emma Rowland of Bethalto, Don and Lenora Chambers of Rolla, MO.
