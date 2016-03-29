Name: Carter James Sanchez

Parents: Blakelee Chambers and Brian Sanchez of South Roxana

Birth weight: 7 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 6:22 PM

Date: 3/15/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Aiden Duncan (6)

Grandparents:Michelle Sanchez of Wood River, Jeff and Melissa Jones of Bethalto, Brian Chambers od Rolla, MO.

Great-Grandparents: Emma Rowland of Bethalto, Don and Lenora Chambers of Rolla, MO.

