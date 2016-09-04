http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/16-9-4-Matheny-on-Carson-Kelly.mp3

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced a number of roster moves, including their purchase of the contract of rookie catcher Carson Kelly from Memphis (AAA).

“Just excited to have a young catcher on the rise,” said Mike Matheny. “With his second year, kind of understanding what the demands of the position were going to be and then to be able to add the natural ability he has to hit–I think he’s a kid that has got a lot in there as far as power, as far as a consistent approach at the plate.

“I think the most important thing, and the most impressive thing, is watching how the managers and pitching coaches have talked about what he’s done behind the plate. How he handles a staff–the conscientiousness and just the way he catches and throws the ball.”

A 2016 Texas League All-Star, Kelly hit a combined .289 (95-for-329) with six home runs, 32 RBI and a .343 on-base pct. in 96 games between Springfield (AA) and Memphis this season. He hit .292 in 32 games for Memphis and .287 in 64 games with Springfield.

In particular, Kelly had a .370 (10-for-27) batting mark and 14 RBI when batting with runners in scoring position while at Memphis.

Though the team already has Alberto Rosario and now an activated Brayan Pena to back up Yadier Molina at catcher , General Manager John Mozeliak explained via email that Kelly “earned this opportunity” to be called up.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Obviously, we got a catcher and if Yadi’s able to go, he’s going to get a lot of work,” explained Matheny. “This is great experience, but also a start like last night–when Yadi’s a little banged up, that very easily could’ve been Carson’s.

“As we move forward, those kind of opportunities may present themselves. He isn’t just here as an apprentice, but this is a great situation if that were just the case. Just to come and watch and learn from Yadi, but to see what a September push looks like and how guys go about their business.”

To make room for Kelly on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals have designated Dean Anna for assignment. In 106 games at Memphis this season, Anna hit .266 and had 144 total bases.

Technically, Kelly had another year before rules would have mandated his addition to the 40-man roster. Players first signed at the age of 18-years old must be added to the 40-man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 draft, those players 19-years of age or older have only four seasons. Drafted out of high school in the 2nd round of 2012, Kelly just turned 22-years old this July.

Last season, Kelly was the recipient of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the best defensive catcher in Minor League baseball.

“We have him here for a purpose,” added Matheny. “He’s the best we have down there right now and he’s on a good track as he’s improving. It’s not just a reward or not just a cup of coffee, it’s got a lot of purpose behind it but I think he has the potential to make us a better team.”

Kelly has been assigned uniform number 71.

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com, Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports