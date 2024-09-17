ALTON — Carson Jones, a junior at Marquette Catholic High School, is being recognized for his accomplishments in golf, a sport he has dedicated himself to for the past four years. Jones, who has achieved notable successes such as tying for third place at the Hickory Stick tournament, securing a top-10 finish at the Madison County event, and being the medalist in two out of four nine-hole matches, credits his family and coach for his progress.

Jones is a Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

"I would like to thank God and my dad for teaching me everything I know and pushing me to be better," Jones said. "I would like to thank my mom for supporting me, and my two brothers who push me to be better every day. I would also like to thank my golf coach, Ryan Geisler, for everything he does for me."

Jones appreciates the challenges that golf presents, particularly the constant drive to improve his performance.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I like the fact that it pushes me to try to shoot my best score day in and day out," he said.

In addition to golf, Jones is also a member of the school's basketball team, where he plays as a guard/forward. His involvement in sports has been instrumental in shaping his character.

"It has taught me to be a leader and to never give up even when something seems unachievable," he reflected of his athletic career.

Looking ahead, Jones hopes to continue playing golf at the collegiate level, although he has not yet decided on a specific college or major. His dedication to the sport and the support system around him have set a strong foundation for his future endeavors.

Again, congrats to Jones on the Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athlete of the Month recognition.

More like this: