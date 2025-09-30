BELLEVILLE — Senior Carson Jones led the way for the Explorers in the 18-team Crusaders Golf Invite Tournament at the St. Clair Country Club in Belleville on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, shooting a 69 to finish a remarkable second overall individually.

The Marquette Catholic High School boys golf team tied for ninth place in the tournament, competing against 17 other teams.

Marquette finished with a team score of 315 in the event, which featured an 18-team field.

Other individual scores for Marquette included senior Andrew Belden with an 80, junior Hubert Allen with an 82, senior Ethan Dempsey with an 84, senior Henry Freihoff with an 85, and sophomore Sam Jun also with an 85.

The tournament tested the depth of the Marquette squad as they faced off against strong competition at the Belleville course.

Played at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville - 18 team field

MCHS Team Score: 315 (tied-9th place)

Article continues after sponsor message

MCHS Individual Results:

Carson Jones (SR): 69, 2nd overall

Andrew Belden (SR): 80

Hubert Allen (JR): 82

Ethan Dempsey (SR): 84

Henry Freihoff (SR): 85

Sam Jun (SO): 85

More like this: