ALTON — Carsen Bristow delivered a perfect day at the plate with three hits in three at-bats, leading Alton Post 126 Senior Legion to an 11-0 victory over Smithton Legion on Wednesday.

Alton Post 126 took an early lead in the first inning when Ryan Lowis grounded out, driving in a run. The team extended its advantage in the second inning as Bristow doubled down the left-field line and Ayden Calvert grounded into a fielder’s choice, each bringing in a run.

The offensive surge continued in the third inning when Alton Post 126 scored five runs on six hits. Bristow singled, Lucas Hartman singled, and Joe Stephan singled, each contributing to the scoring. Calvert also helped push two runs across with a fielder’s choice.

On the mound, Nolan Parker earned the win for Alton Post 126, pitching three innings while allowing just one hit and no runs. He struck out six and walked one. Relief pitchers Landon Sitze and Alex Pilger each threw a scoreless inning.

Smithton Legion’s starter, Green, took the loss after giving up eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits over three innings, striking out one.

Alton Post 126 finished the game with 13 hits. Stephan, Drake Champlin, and Kaiden Carlisle each recorded multiple hits, while Calvert stole two bases.

Defensively, Alton Post 126 was flawless, committing no errors, with Logan Bogard handling 11 chances in the field.

Smithton Legion’s Sparrow led his team with one hit in one at-bat.

