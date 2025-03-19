ALTON 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Alton scored three times in the second and once in the third to take a game of two Alton rivals 4-1 over Marquette at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Carsen Bristow had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Ayden Calvert and Anderson Kauffmann had a hit and RBI each, and both Brayden Hogle and Reid Murray had a hit apiece. Murray also struck out six while on the mound, and both Alex Pilger and Jack Puent struck out two each.

Joe Stephan had a hit and the Explorers' only RBI, while Will Fahnestock had the only other hit. Andrew Zacha struck out five on the mound, while Tyler Roth struck out two.

Alton opens its season up at 1-0, while Marquette begins its season 1-1.

The Redbirds return to action with a 6:30 p.m. game at home against Plainfield North on Friday, March 21, 2025, then another contest at home against Washington at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Marquette plays at home against Gibault Catholic at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, and at home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, against Hillsboro.

