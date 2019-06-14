Cars Veer Off Road on Piasa and Ninth in Alton During Rush Hour Period Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

ALTON - One car sailed down an embankment and two cars total were off the road in an accident around the 5 p.m. range Friday in Alton at Piasa and Ninth Street. Article continues after sponsor message Alton Police and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. One person appeared transported to the hospital by Alton Fire Department Ambulance.