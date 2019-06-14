Cars Veer Off Road on Piasa and Ninth in Alton During Rush Hour Period
June 14, 2019 6:27 PM June 16, 2019 6:09 AM
ALTON - One car sailed down an embankment and two cars total were off the road in an accident around the 5 p.m. range Friday in Alton at Piasa and Ninth Street.
Alton Police and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. One person appeared transported to the hospital by Alton Fire Department Ambulance.