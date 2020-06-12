Cars Collide in Wood River On Friday Afternoon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message WOOD RIVER - A pair of cars collided at East Edwardsville Road and Wood River Avenue in Wood River on Friday afternoon. The call to police and fire came in about 2 p.m. Wood River Police, Wood River Fire and East Alton Police all responded to the scene. Airbags were reported deployed, but it didn't appear there were serious injuries. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending