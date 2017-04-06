JACKSONVILLE - Gabe Jones, Hunter Flowers and Alex Bowker teamed up, Jones getting the win, to throw a shutout in a 4-0 Carrollton win over Pleasant Hill at home Thursday; the Hawks improved to 7-0 on the year.

The trio combined for 14 strikeouts and gave up three hits. Bowker and Nathan Walker each slammed triples in the game as part of the Hawks’ six hits.

Hayden Stringer had a RBI and Bowker scored twice, with Bottom and Walker also scoring.

The Hawks play today at Lenz Field in Jacksonville against Pleasant Hill, in a game that has been moved there because of wet field conditions.

Carrollton returns to action on the road Saturday at Athens for a doubleheader that begins at 11 a.m.