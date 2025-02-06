BUNKER HILL – Carrollton girls basketball player Lauren Flowers set a new single-game scoring record on Wednesday night, Feb. 5, 2025, netting 45 points as she guided her team to a decisive Hawks' 90-29 victory over Bunker Hill. Flowers surpassed the previous record of 42 points, established by Adele Cook in 2012. Cook made 13 three-point shots during a game against Griggsville-Perry.

Flowers' standout performance came during a game held at Bunker Hill, where she showcased her scoring prowess, including 23 points in the second quarter and 16 points in the third. She contributed six points in the first period. She did not play in the final period, having already secured the win for her team.

In addition to breaking the single-game record, Flowers now holds the all-time scoring record for Carrollton, recently surpassing the previous mark of 1,863 points set by her mother, Stosha DeShasier, in 1997.

Abby Flowers contributed nine points to the Hawks' total, while Hayden McMurtie added seven.

For Bunker Hill, Blake Driscoll led with 13 points, and Zoey Watkins and Addi Sloan each scored seven points.

