CARROLLTON - Emily Struble has been an extraordinary athlete at Carrollton as a success story in every sport - volleyball, basketball and softball. What she may be most known for, however, is her academic success.

Struble was recently honored with an Academic All-State listing during the basketball season. She is ranked No. 1 in her class of 2017 at Carrollton High School.

“Emmie has always been a strong competitor whether it be in a class room or at a sporting event,” her mother Amy, said. “Mark and I are proud of her accomplishments, and her ability to be highly successful in school while managing three-sport seasons. We look forward to seeing her play softball college at Olivett while pursriing a degree in Chemical Engineering.”

Emily Struble’s High School Accomplishments

Academic Awards

Ranked #1 in Class of 2017 at Carrollton High School

Illinois State Scholars

Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award

Rotary Scholar Athlete

High honor roll - 7 semesters

National Honor Society

History Award

Psychology Award

English I Award

English II Award

English III Award

Physics Award

All Academic WIVC - 3 years in VB and BB.

All Academic WIVC - 3 years in SB

2016 FBLA State Finalist in Banking and Financials

2016 and 2017 FBLA 2nd place regional

IHSA All State Academic Team Honorable Mention

3rd Place at the Gifted Olympiad

Athletic Awards

2016 3rd Team All State Softball

4 year Varsity Letter in VB, BB, and SB

WIVC All Conference VB - 2 years, BB - 2 years, SB - 3 years

Team Captain - 2016 and 2017 Volleyball. 2016 and 2017 Basketball

Volleyball: 2015 Most Digs, 2016 Most Kills, 2017 Most Kills

Softball: 2014 Rookie of Year, 2015 Best Defense, 2016 MVP, Best Defense,

Basketball: 2016 Most Rebounds



Clubs

President of Class of 2017

VP President of Civics Club

Co President of Student Council

Spanish Club

Student Council



Volunteer Work

Carrollton Food pantry

Concession Stand worker for Carrollton Youth League

District One Foundation Dinner served food

