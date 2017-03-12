Carrollton's Emily Struble shines not only in athletics, but as top-rated student
CARROLLTON - Emily Struble has been an extraordinary athlete at Carrollton as a success story in every sport - volleyball, basketball and softball. What she may be most known for, however, is her academic success.
Struble was recently honored with an Academic All-State listing during the basketball season. She is ranked No. 1 in her class of 2017 at Carrollton High School.
“Emmie has always been a strong competitor whether it be in a class room or at a sporting event,” her mother Amy, said. “Mark and I are proud of her accomplishments, and her ability to be highly successful in school while managing three-sport seasons. We look forward to seeing her play softball college at Olivett while pursriing a degree in Chemical Engineering.”
Emily Struble’s High School Accomplishments
Academic Awards
Ranked #1 in Class of 2017 at Carrollton High School
Illinois State Scholars
Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award
Rotary Scholar Athlete
High honor roll - 7 semesters
National Honor Society
History Award
Psychology Award
English I Award
English II Award
English III Award
Physics Award
All Academic WIVC - 3 years in VB and BB.
All Academic WIVC - 3 years in SB
2016 FBLA State Finalist in Banking and Financials
2016 and 2017 FBLA 2nd place regional
IHSA All State Academic Team Honorable Mention
3rd Place at the Gifted Olympiad
Athletic Awards
2016 3rd Team All State Softball
4 year Varsity Letter in VB, BB, and SB
WIVC All Conference VB - 2 years, BB - 2 years, SB - 3 years
Team Captain - 2016 and 2017 Volleyball. 2016 and 2017 Basketball
Volleyball: 2015 Most Digs, 2016 Most Kills, 2017 Most Kills
Softball: 2014 Rookie of Year, 2015 Best Defense, 2016 MVP, Best Defense,
Basketball: 2016 Most Rebounds
Clubs
President of Class of 2017
VP President of Civics Club
Co President of Student Council
Spanish Club
Student Council
Volunteer Work
Carrollton Food pantry
Concession Stand worker for Carrollton Youth League
District One Foundation Dinner served food
