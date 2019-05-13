CARROLLTON - Alexis Carroll, a graduating senior at Carrollton High School, has been recognized with an extremely prestigious academic award.

Carroll has been named one of 621 semifinalists in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The semifinalists were selected from nearly 5,300 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2019.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of the nation's most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community.

A distinguished panel of educators have reviewed these submissions and selected 621 semifinalists. The Commission Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.

Scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C., for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholar Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.

