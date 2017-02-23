GREENFIELD REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

CARROLLTON 62, NORTH GREENE 53: A 14-point run in the final quarter rallied Carrollton past Greene County rival North Greene 62-53 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 1A Greenfield Regional Wednesday night.

The win put the Hawks into Friday's regional final against Winchester West Central, 57-44 winners over Jacksonville Routt in Wednesday's other semifinal contest; the game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, with the winner moving into the Okawville Sectional next week against the Valmeyer Regional winner.

Jerrett Smith led the Hawks with 20 points. Jacob Stendeback connected on three three-point shots and finished with 13 points for the Hawks.

Carrollton head boys basketball coach Jeff Krumwiede said Smith has been a catalyst for the team in three recent close wins.

"Jerrett has been a leader, especially the last couple of weeks," Krumwiede said. "He has really fueled us."

Krumwiede said this was the third comeback win in a row for his team.

"It's nice to see the kids making big plays and not quitting," he added. "North Greene is well coached. I thought Nathan Walker came in and had a great game, he had eight points and really stepped up on defense and had two big three-pointers."

