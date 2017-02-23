Carrollton's Jerrett SmithGREENFIELD REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

CARROLLTON 62, NORTH GREENE 53: A 14-point run in the final quarter rallied Carrollton past Greene County rival North Greene 62-53 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 1A Greenfield Regional Wednesday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The win put the Hawks into Friday's regional final against Winchester West Central, 57-44 winners over Jacksonville Routt in Wednesday's other semifinal contest; the game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, with the winner moving into the Okawville Sectional next week against the Valmeyer Regional winner.

Jerrett Smith led the Hawks with 20 points. Jacob Stendeback connected on three three-point shots and finished with 13 points for the Hawks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton head boys basketball coach Jeff Krumwiede said Smith has been a catalyst for the team in three recent close wins.

"Jerrett has been a leader, especially the last couple of weeks," Krumwiede said. "He has really fueled us."

Krumwiede said this was the third comeback win in a row for his team.

"It's nice to see the kids making big plays and not quitting," he added. "North Greene is well coached. I thought Nathan Walker came in and had a great game, he had eight points and really stepped up on defense and had two big three-pointers."

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Monday, Feb. 24, 2025: Cahokia, North Greene Capture Boys Regional Wins
Feb 25, 2025
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup: Brantley, Lowis, Pace Birds To Win, Gilman Shines In Warriors' Victory
Feb 19, 2025
Conner Longnecker's Dual Records Highlight Calhoun Warriors' Success
Feb 12, 2025
Griffins’ Season Ends In Regional Title Matchup Despite Strong Performance from Vernasky
Feb 21, 2025
Zipprich, Gilman, Propel Calhoun Girls To Regional Championship Win Over Nokomis 53-37
Feb 22, 2025

 