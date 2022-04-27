CARROLLTON - Members and friends of the Carrollton United Methodist Church are showing a huge heart for the children of Ukraine through the United Nations Children’s Relief Fund (UNICEF).

Led by Larry Gillingham, the Carrollton United Methodist Church will sponsor a baked potato bar Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Church Fellowship Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free-will offering will be accepted with proceeds going to support the children of Ukraine through the United Nations Children’s Relief Fund – UNICEF.

Gillingham said menu items include baked potatoes with a variety of hot and cold toppings, a relish tray, build-it-yourself ham sandwiches, homemade desserts, and a choice of drinks. The Church and Fellowship Hall is located on the corner of Maple Street and Highway 67 in Carrollton.

“Everyone is cordially invited to attend,” Gillingham said. “It is special to us because we wanted to do something to support the Ukraine children. This has always been a moneymaker for us and we think people will turn out to support us and the Ukraine children really well.”

Typically, the church has three or four baked potato bar events a year to raise money for charities, but because of COVID-19, this is the first one where everyone can openly attend.

“The war in Ukraine has hit everybody,” Gillingham said. “It makes you almost shake your head and wonder what is the purpose of this war. Everybody’s heart goes out to these people. I think everyone should be doing something for these people in their time of need."

