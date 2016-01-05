CARROLLTON - There are not many better feelings than returning home after a long journey away.

It was the tenth game of the season for the Carrollton Hawks and they were finally able to display their talents in front of their home crowd.

They sent their fans home happy as the Hawks defeated the Griggsville-Perry Tornadoes 59-41 in Carrollton on Monday night.

Cole Brannan and Tyler Watson led Carrollton with 13 points each.

Jerrett Smith added 10 points.

Max Stinebaker led all scorers with 16 points and drained three three-pointers for the Tornadoes.

“It’s always great to be at home,” Cole Brannan said. “We’ve played what, nine games and this is our first home game. It felt good to get back on our home court and get a win for our home crowd.”

“We’ve been waiting for this a long time since the schedule came out,” Carrollton head coach Jeff Krumwiede said. “We had a great crowd for a Monday night I thought.

Carrollton’s clientele impressed Krumwiede with their strong gathering, especially on a Monday night.

“We had a great crowd on Monday night,” Krumwiede said. “I want to give a shout out to the fans. We didn’t play up to expectations last week and for them to come back out here tonight was very nice to see.”

The Hawks had to wait nine games and the whole month of December until last night to finally play at home.

Despite the big crowd and being back again, the Hawks started out gradually and struggled to hit shots from outside.

“It seemed to be a slow atmosphere out there for us and we played well enough to win and that was about it,” Krumwiede said. “It’s great when you can learn lessons, but still win the game

Cole Brannan did provide as a spark plug as he poured in seven points to spearhead the Hawks for the time being while Stinebaker did the bulk of the attacking for the Tornadoes.

“We got to get better at starting faster,” Brannan said. “It was really quiet and we’re not used to that around here.”

Carrollton trailed Griggsville 17-13 after the first quarter, but the Hawks would quickly take control as Watson scored six straight points in an 8-0 run to start the quarter off.

Then Krumwiede inserted 6’8”, 250 pounder Chase McAdams and the big boy was an immediate impact.

He scored seven points, including an and-one, and gobbled up seven rebounds all in the second quarter.

He would go on to finish with nine points and 10 boards.

“That’s what Chase is,” Krumwiede said. “There’s times when he comes in and makes a positive impact and tonight was one of those nights. Our concern with him is consistency and he’s got to find a level of consistency so that his playing time can go up.”

McAdams had plenty of court time because of his ability to crash the boards with a vengeance, which gave the Hawks second and third chance opportunities to score.

It was clear that McAdams had a pure height advantage over the Tornadoes, which led Krumwiede to call plays for the center.

Luke Gillingham, Watson, and Brannan fed McAdams the ball several times, which led to him scoring or getting fouled.

The majority of McAdams’ rebounds were from his own shots and then he would put them up and score.

The Hawks led 32-24 at halftime and proceeded to allow only 17 points for the rest of the game.

Even though they didn’t hit a single three-point, the Hawks made up for it with their size advantage.

Jacob Stendeback at 6’4” chipped in and scored four points and snagged five rebounds in his cameo appearance on the court.

Carrollton will have to hit the road for another two weeks as they travel to Franklin tonight to take on the South County Vipers, who they met in the first round of the Waverly Holiday Tournament, defeated them 54-48.

“For them it’ll be a great opportunity to make a statement,” Krumwiede said. “Hopefully we’ll be ready because we have to have more intensity when we come out of the locker room at Franklin tomorrow night.”

On Thursday Carrollton will visit the Routt Dome in Jacksonville, as they’ll meet the Routt Rockets and then they kickoff the difficult Winchester Invitational Tournament against Pleasant Hill.

