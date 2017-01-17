Carrollton native makes honor roll at State Technical College of Missouri
LINN, MO - State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who achieved academic excellence during the 2016 fall semester.
Among them is Carrollton native Wyatt Freeman.
To be placed on the Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale.
Ranked among the best nationally, the State Technical College of Missouri serves a unique role as one of the leading two-year technical colleges in Missouri and the Midwest region. State Tech has built a reputation as a highly specialized, student friendly college with an exceptional reputation with business and industry. State Tech stands alone as Missouri's first and only public higher education institution with a statewide mission devoted solely to technical education at the Associate of Applied Science Degree level. Visit www.statetechmo.edu to learn more.
