CARROLLTON - The Pohlman family was recently recognized during a Carrollton Lady Hawks volleyball match for a commitment to not only the volleyball team, but all the sports programs at CHS in general.

The family made a decision to designate one of the memorials for Joan Pohlman, the family matriarch, who died on May 27, 2017, to the girls volleyball team. The ceremony for the family and the late Joan Pohlman was moving to not only the family, but the volleyball team and those in attendance.

Joan Pohlman’s grandchildren Molly Pohlman and Haley Harr are both members of the Carrollton Lady Hawks volleyball team, so the family thought it was a natural to make the team a beneficiary. The funds are used for basic needs of the volleyball team.

“Daniel Campbell, the Carrollton girls volleyball coach and the team, honored my mom,” Greg Pohlman, Joan’s oldest son, and former Hawks’ athletic director, along with baseball and football coach, said. “We didn’t know anything about it; my wife got a hold of everybody and didn’t tell me they were going to recognize mom and our family. Campbell and the volleyball team thanked mom for her support and us for the donation.”

Campbell and Carrollton athletic director Mark Beatty said during the presentation that Joan Pohlman was the epitome of a Carrollton Hawks fan, not just for football, baseball, volleyball, but anything related to Carrollton sports.

“She also followed the sports at St. John’s and Carrollton grade schools,” Greg Pohlman said. “She went to everything to show support. It was a great honor for her. She devoted her life to being a support of Carrollton athletics. I think she was the first booster club president here and that is still going today.”

Ed and Joan Pohlman both always supported Carrollton sports together, Greg said. Ed was a long-time St. John’s basketball coach and the voice of the Hawks as the P.A. announcer for 40 years. Ed’s son, Reg, has taken over the lead announcing designation for the Hawks.

Greg Pohlman summed up his mom appropriately: “If mom was your friend, she was your friend for life.”

