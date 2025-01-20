CARROLLTON - Carrollton High School is gearing up for its next Career Fair on Feb. 27, 2025, showcasing a variety of career options to students while shining a spotlight on the opportunities available from local businesses.

Blaine Hartwick, Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor at Carrollton High School, said he’s excited to see the Career Fair return to CHS for 2025.

“Carrollton High School is proud to be hosting our Career Fair for students again!” Hartwick said. “Students have the opportunity to engage with local businesses and have conversations about different career options.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s event will take place in the CHS cafeteria. Participating businesses are asked to begin setup at 8 a.m., with the Career Fair officially kicking off at 9 a.m. and concluding by 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided for all exhibitors.

Hartwick said the purpose behind the Career Fair is two-fold, aiming to benefit both students and local businesses.

“Our goal is to try to attract as many vendors as we can to, one, show our students as many different career opportunities as possible that they can find in our local area, and two, provide our businesses opportunities to meet and interact with our students to find potential employees,” Hartwick said.

“Even in a small community such as ours, we are lucky to have a vast diversity of career choices for our students should they decide that they want to remain a part of our community upon completing their education.”

Interested business owners looking to participate in the 2025 CHS Career Fair should contact Hartwick at bhartwick@c-hawks.org for more information.

More like this: