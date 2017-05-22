CARROLLTON - Carrollton High School held its graduation on Friday, May 19.

The list of graduates are as follows:

Jayce Andrew Arnett

Jesse Alexander Atteberry

Abigail Kimiko Bailey

Jessica Rose Bertman

Cameron Michael Blair

Elizabeth Claire Bland

Matthew Lee Campbell

Colin Davidsmeyer Christison

Alyssa Rachele Cox

Emma Rose Curtner

Ethan William Davidson

Emily Elizabeth Davis

Ron Clay File

Tessa Alexandria Diane Funk

Mitchell Lee Garrrison

Abigail Marie Gilmore

Anja Denali Goetten

Lauren Marie Gray

Jade Suzanne Holmes

Katherine Frances Isringhausen

Austin Michael Klein

Lynzee Eran Kraushaar

Justin Scott Kutter

Bradley James Lake

Lindsey Marie Lake

Vivica Latrice Lawson

Katie Marie Lewis

Dalton Ray Maynard

Cierra Jean Melton

Kaylea Jean Moss

Grant Matthew Mullink

Christen Kendall Pond

Gavin Wayne Price

Ryan Richard Probst

Wade Thomas Prough

Carley Christine Pyatt

Hannah Marie Robinson

Emily Marie Saunders

Lane Charles Schnettgoecke

Esic Carl Schofield

Brendan Reed Settles

Breanna Michelle Shanks

Tanner Jacob Shaw

Jerrett Lyndell Smith

Jacob Andrew Stendeback

Emily Taylor Struble

Brant Charles Varble

Macy Elizabeth Wade

Jeremy Michael Watson

Hannah Mackenzie White

 