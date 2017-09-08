Carrollton Hawks and North Greene battled in a tough volleyball match on Monday night in White Hall. (Photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)

WHITE HALL - It is early in the girls volleyball season, but already, the Carrollton Hawks are showing some dominance.

The Hawks captured win number three in three outings on Thursday night with a 25-17, 25-11 win over North Greene in one of their better outings so far of the season.

Hannah Krumwiede paced the Hawks with four aces, two kills and 12 assists. Teammates Claire Williams (5 aces, 5 kills); Haley Hart (2 blocks, 2 kills); Kaylin Rhoades (5 kills); and Molly Pohlman (4 digs) also had solid nights.

Dani Wojcik and Maice Clanton were leaders for North Greene at the net with several kill attempts and strong overall play.

Carrollton girls volleyball coach Daniel Campbell said: “We been working on approaching the ball and timing as we swing on a ball and I can tell it working. They keep pushing towards and challenging each other.

“The girls constantly ask to stay after practice to keep working. We have few things to still work on but our communication is there and we need that. We build off of each other.”

The Lady Hawks are 1-0 in the conference with the win and host Calhoun in a huge rival matchup at 7 p.m. Monday. North Greene returns to action Monday in a conference match at Triopia.

