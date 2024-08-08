CARROLLTON — The Carrollton Hawks Trap team shooters have etched their name on the national stage, showcasing their talent and sportsmanship at recent the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in Mason, Mich.

Representing Carrollton with distinction, Brady Carroll achieved a perfect score of 100/100, while teammate Mady Faul also delivered an impressive performance, shooting 97/100. Carroll's perfect score tied him with 14 other shooters, necessitating a shoot-off to determine the final standings. After a tense competition, Carroll secured 13th place in the nation.

Carrollton Head Trap Coach Rob Kaiser expressed immense pride in the team's accomplishments. "I could not be more proud of the boys and girls on the Hawks team," Kaiser said. "The future looks bright for this group. All the team members always work to improve, and it shows in the final results."

The Hawks' participation in the national championship has brought a sense of pride to the Carrollton community, as the team's dedication and skill were on full display. The community can take pride in the sportsmanship and talent demonstrated by their representatives at this prestigious event.

