CARROLLTON - After 16 girls softball games, the Carrollton Hawks remain picture perfect with a 16-0 overall mark, sporting the top record in the area.

This is a synopsis of some recent Hawks games:

CARROLLTON 8, PLEASANT HILL 4: Carrollton scored four runs in the fourth, and three more in the sixth to help the Hawks go on to a win over visiting Pleasant Hill.

Hannah Uhles had two hits and three RBIs, including a home run, for Carrollton, with Blake Driskill having two hits and a RBI, and Hayden McMurtrie had a hit and three RBIs, Lauren Flowers struck out 11 in the circle.

The Hawks are now 16-0, while the Wolves go to 5-2.

CARROLLTON 12, BEARDSTOWN 0: Carrollton scored nine runs in the second, and three more in the third to stay undefeated in a win over Beardstown.

Hannah Uhles had two hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while both Hayden McMurtrie and Vanna Holmes had two hits and two RBIs each. Lauren Flowers went all the way in the circle, tossing a three-inning no-hitter and striking out four.

CARROLLTON 11, LIBERTY 1: The Hawks scored five runs in the first and three in the third to take the win over Liberty.

Hannah Uhles had three hits and a RBI for Carrollton, including a solo home run, Maggie Camden also socked a home run as part of a two hit, two RBI day, and Lauren Flowers also had two hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI. Hayden McMurtrie and Daci Walls also hit homers on the day, while Uhles struck out eight in going all the way in the circle.

CARROLLTON 16, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5: Lauren Flowers rapped out four hits in a 16-5 win over Civic Memorial at CM.

Hannah Uhles added three hits, Hayden McMurtie and Daci Walls contributed two hits. Bella Thien had three hits for CM, Megan Griffith, Grace Burton and Skylar Johnson each had two hits.

UPCOMING GAMES

The Hawks host Routt Catholic on Thursday, April 17, and entertain Pawnee at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 19. Greenfield-Northwestern comes to Carrollton for a contest on Monday, April 21.

