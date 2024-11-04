CARROLLTON — The Carrollton Hawks delivered a commanding performance on Saturday in the first-round IHSA Class 1A football game, rebounding from a narrow 12-7 loss to West Central earlier in the season. The Hawks secured a decisive 44-8 victory at West Central, showcasing their offensive prowess and defensive resilience.

Carrollton jumped to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, with quarterback Carson Flowers scoring on both a one-yard run and a 10-yard run. Kicker Lucas Howard extended the lead with a 24-yard field goal, bringing the halftime score to 17-0. The Hawks' defense, led by interceptions from Charlie Stumpf and Carson Grafford, effectively stifled West Central's offensive efforts.

In the second half, Carrollton continued to dominate, adding to their score with a 22-yard run by Grafford on a reverse play, followed by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Flowers to Howard. Howard capped the scoring with a one-yard run, bringing the score to 37-8 with 10:27 left in the game. West Central managed to score on an 88-yard kickoff return by Anthony Hance just before the end of the third quarter.

Howard added a six-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining, solidifying the Hawks' victory before intercepting a pass in the end zone during West Central’s final drive.

"This was a great day for Carrollton football," said Coach Rodney Flowers. "It feels like we are peaking at the right time now. Looking back, losing the West Central game 12-7 the first time we played them might have been the best thing that happened as our kids woke up and had a much more focused mindset during practices."

With this victory, Carrollton improved its overall record to 7-3 and is set to face top-ranked Belleville Althoff next weekend in Carrollton.

Coach Flowers emphasized the importance of the team's growth since their earlier loss, noting that they have made strategic adjustments each week to enhance both their offensive and defensive play. He expressed excitement about meeting the state's top-ranked 1A team in Carrollton and said he hopes there is a massive hometown crowd for the second-round playoff encounter.

