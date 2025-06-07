PEORIA - Carrollton looks to win the IHSA Class 1A softball championship Saturday morning, June 7, 2025, when the Hawks meet LeRoy in the final at 11:30 a.m at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.Carrollton advanced to the championship game with a 6-3 win over Casey-Westfield, and are now 37-1 on the season. The Panthers nipped Dakota in the second semifinal on Friday 2-1 in 10 innings, and improved to 35-5 going into the final.

The Hawks lost their only game of the season to Jersey 2-0 on May 15, winning their first 30 games, and have currently won eight straight. Ace pitcher Lauren Flowers had been in a championship game previously this school year, having helped lead the Hawks to second place in the girls Class 1A basketball playoffs, and in the circle, has been very dominant, going 19-0 in the circle, allowing 31 runs, 20 earned, on 72 hits in 120.2 innings pitched, for an ERA of 1,16, walking 48 and striking out 176. Hannah Uhles in there to help just in case, having a record of 17-1, allowing 28 runs, 16 earned, on 64 hits in 89.1 innings pitched, for an ERA of 1.25. walking 19 and fanning 117.

Both are threats offensively as well. Flowers is hitting .551, with 14 homers and 45 RBIs, while Uhles leads the team with a .644 average, with 20 home runs and 76 RBIs. Vanna Holmes is also a threat with the bat, hitting .438, with three homers and 49 RBIs, with Daci Walls batting .475, with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs. The Hawks offense overall is a very powerful one, and looks to take advantage of opportunities in the final.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Panthers have won 13 of their last 14 games, and have currently won nine on the trot, having lost their last game to St. Joseph-Ogden 2-1 on May 14, LeRoy is a very resilient team, and will give the Hawks all they can handle in the final.

The third place game between the Warriors and the Indians will be played at 9 a.m, prior to the final between the Hawks and Panthers.

More like this: