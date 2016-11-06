CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Hawks season ended on Saturday afternoon with a 55-28 loss to No. 1-ranked and undefeated Tuscola at Carrollton.

The game was a second round playoff matchup for both teams.

Hawks' quarterback Wade Prough threw three touchdown passes in the game. Jerrett Smith tossed the other touchdown pass. Wide receiver Jeremy Watson hauled in all four touchdown passes.

The Hawks end their season with a 7-4 overall record; Tuscola moves to the IHSA Class 1A football playoff semifinals at home next weekend against Calhoun.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

