Carrollton (1-0) at Mendon (Unity) (1-0)

The Hawks will make the long trip up to Mendon to face off against one of the most high-powered, small school offenses in the state. The “U” returned virtually their whole roster that went 7-2 and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Like Carrollton, they run the spread offense, which is an offensive scheme that tends to turn teams around. Carrollton can say that, but especially Unity. Two years ago, the Hawks went to the state championship and the Mustangs didn’t win a game.

Two years later, in week two this fixture is one of the better ones in Illinois. Jerrett Smith played the majority of the Brown County game at quarterback, in place of Wade Prough and was splendid, given the circumstances. He scored all three Hawk touchdowns and threw for over 200 yards. A Hawks loss means they’ll be 0-2 for the first time since 2010.

Beardstown (1-0) at Calhoun (1-0)

The Warriors are coming off of a tactical standstill against Triopia, but held out for an 8-6 victory, which is a score line more relatable to baseball. It heavily indicates that Calhoun had trouble putting the ball in the end zone, while the defense was superb. They held the Trojans scoreless for 47 minutes and 40 seconds of the game, and denied them the two-point conversion to tie it.

Beardstown won their first football game since 2014, or more specifically, 19 games ago. They did it in style by shutting out North Greene, 24-0. The Warriors knocked off the Tigers, 30-8 last season, but one can assume that things will be much different this time around. With Calhoun keeping Triopia off the board for long portions of the game, and Beardstown shutting out North Greene, coupled with the Warriors low scoring output, this could easily be a low-scoring affair.

