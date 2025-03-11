



CARROLLTON – A paid caregiver from Carrollton is accused of financially exploiting an elderly victim and a disabled victim for over a month.

Sarah R. Baumgartner, 45, of Carrollton, was charged with two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person, one count of forgery, and two counts of unlawful possession of a credit or debit card.

From April to May of 2023, Baumgartner allegedly carried out a series of deceptive criminal acts to fraudulently obtain money on behalf of two victims: an elderly victim and a disabled victim diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Baumgartner was a paid caregiver for both victims, placing her in a position of trust with them and resulting in the financial exploitation charges.

Article continues after sponsor message

From April 1 to May 15, 2023, Baumgartner used the debit card of the disabled victim to defraud Jersey State Bank of between $500-3,000. From April 22 to May 11 of the same year, she reportedly used the credit card of the elderly victim to carry out the same offense, defrauding the victim of $500-3,000.

During the same timeframe, she is also accused of writing herself a fraudulent $2,000 check and forging the elderly victim’s signature to defraud them and Carrollton Bank of the money.

Baumgartner faces three Class 3 felonies for the financial exploitation and forgery charges, and two Class 4 felonies for the unlawful credit/debit card possession charges.

The Illinois Attorney General's Office presented the charges against Baumgartner. Her case is being handled by the office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate she has been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: