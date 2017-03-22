CARROLLTON – Carrollton’s boys’ baseball team pounded West Central 11-1 in a Tuesday afternoon game at Carrollton.

Struble was the winning pitcher, while Alex Bowker notched the save. Struble pitched three innings and only allowed one hit and no runs with six strikeouts. Bowker allowed no runs and struck out two

Carrollton’s Bowker was two for three with a double; Kyle Waters was two for three with a double; Kolten Bottom was two for three with a triple; and Jeremy Watson was two for three with a triple. Gabe Jones, Hayden Stringer, Jerrett Smith and Nathan Walker added a hit. Smith’s hit was a triple.

Carrollton’s new coach Jeff Krumwiede said the Hawks are hitting the ball well at the present.

“We were hitting .418 as a team after three games coming into Tuesday,” he said. “We are learning about what to expect. Our top seven hitters in the lineup are hitting. 500 or better"

"I looked at Nathan Walker, and told him you are our seventh hitter and hitting .500. We are moving people around in the batting order based on who is hot. Our pitching is also excellent and that will help with the new IHSA pitch county rule.”

The Hawks have a 4-0 record after the triumph over West Central.

