Our Love Story:

The Couple: Carrie and David from Collinsville

Date Met/Started Dating: July 10, 2021

Briefly Describe First Date: I met him on Facebook through a friend and asked him to go to my best friend's wedding with me…and he said yes!

Date Married: June 25, 2022

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love going to the gun range and just being together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be truthful and honest…laugh a lot and don’t take life too seriously…live in the now.