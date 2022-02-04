Carrie & David's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Carrie and David from Collinsville
Date Met/Started Dating: July 10, 2021
Briefly Describe First Date: I met him on Facebook through a friend and asked him to go to my best friend's wedding with me…and he said yes!
Date Married: June 25, 2022
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love going to the gun range and just being together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be truthful and honest…laugh a lot and don’t take life too seriously…live in the now.