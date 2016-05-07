(Busch Stadium) Matt Carpenter has already done a lot in his first 2220 career at-bats, but on Saturday afternoon the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman hit his first walk-off home run to secure a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“It’s awesome,” stated Carpenter. “Being able to win the game like that, especially the way it kind of played out beforehand. That was a big win so that was a lot of fun.”

The Cardinals scored two runs in the 1st inning to tie the game, then went ahead in the 3rd on a Stephen Piscotty home run to make it 3-2. Pittsburgh tied the game in the 7th, but Piscotty doubled in the 8th and came home to score on a single by Randal Grichuk in the 8th to regain the lead. An error and ground rule double tied the game for the Pirates in the top of the 9th before Carpenter launched the fireworks celebration in the bottom of the inning.

Besides the lead changes, there was also the matter of Carpenter being called out on strikes in the 5th inning. The normally calm third baseman instantly turned sqauare around and glared at home plate umpire Ed Hickox.

“I was pretty angry and ended up pretty happy,” said Carpenter of the two emotional extremes of the day. “But that’s baseball. There’s ups and downs, it’s an emotional roller coaster and today was a good example of that.”

“I wasn’t saying anything offensive,” he added. “I was just letting him know I didn’t think that was a strike.”

Replays confirmed the pitch was low and outside of the zone, but there was no carry over when Carpenter returned to the plate in the 8th inning.

“It was just business as usual,” he said of his following at-bats. “You disagree over stuff, you disagree over calls–you just move past it and keep playing.”

The Cardinals have now won four of their last six games–but entered the day a season-high 8.0 games out of first place.

“Every day you just try and build on something,” said Carpenter. “We like the group of guys we’ve got. Going forward, we think we got a chance to be competitive in this division and that’s all you can ask for.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports