Following a week in which he led Major League Baseball with fourteen hits and a .560 batting average (14-25), Matt Carpenter has been named the National League Player of the Week.

He also led the Majors in on-base percentage (.577) and 10 runs scored while delivering four multi-hit games for the St. Louis Cardinals. Not a bad return from the paternity list for the new daddy.

“I think just trying to have good at-bats,” said Carpenter. “This game’s such a game of ups and downs, and flows, hot streaks and cold streaks. I’m going through a stretch right now where I’m seeing the ball good and feeling good at the plate. Just taking good quality at-bats.”

Carpenter is expected to see playing time at second base tonight–a position he was elected as an All-Star at in 2013. Similar to riding a bike, he’s not expecting much trouble with the transition back from third base.

“Just get back on and get after it, that’ll be the plan,” said Carpenter, noting that with defensive shifts he’s played at second almost every night this season.

“I’m excited–I like that position, I’ve always like that position,” continued Carpenter. “I just like playing baseball. Moving around, it’s something I take pride in–being able to play more than one position. Whether it’s first, whether it’s second whatever I can do to help us be a better team that’s what I’m going to do.”

PENA and MANESS BEGIN

–Catcher Brayan Pena is recovered from knee surgery in Spring Training and will begin his rehab assignment tonight at Springfield (AA). Pitcher Seth Maness, who had been out with right elbow inflammation, will begin his rehab assignment there on Wednesday.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports