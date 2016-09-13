(Busch Stadium) After initially not being in the lineup for tonight’s game, Matt Carpenter has been inserted into the leadoff spot and playing second base for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We needed to get him in here and get him with the trainers,” explained Mike Matheny, who originally had Greg Garcia at the top of the lineup. “Get him some work and make sure there wasn’t any residual effect from a little tightness he had last night.”

Carpenter felt the discomfort during a swing and did not return to the game after the 7th inning.

“At the end of the night he had already shown significant improvement,” added Matheny. “That something had kind of released and they thought would be good. When something like that happens, I’m typically going to give him the evening to kind of shut down and get the rest that he needs. He came in today excited about being in there–he had to prove it. Not about being excited, but prove the health. The trainers need to run him through the paces and everything measured up good, so he’s good to go.”

After a pinch-hit appearance last night, rookie Aledmys Diaz is also back in the line up–his first start since being activated from the disabled list on Sunday.

“Excited to get him back in too,” said Matheny. “He’s had a great year for us and hopefully he can jump back and get a rhythm. Watching him hit, watching him do everything, he looks good.”

Matt Carpenter, 2B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Matt Adams, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Jhonny Peralta, 3B

Brandon Moss, LF

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Jaime Garcia, P

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI