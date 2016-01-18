Former pitcher Chris Carpenter headlines the new list of St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame candidates for 2016. Team President Bill DeWitt III made the announcement Monday morning at the Winter Warm-Up.

Carpenter, Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Mark McGwire, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Scott Rolen, and Joe Torre will be up for consideration for fans to select two beginning sometime in March.

The organization will also select a veteran player who retired prior to the last 40 years.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports