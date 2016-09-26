(Busch Stadium) An issue with his right, ring-finger has Matt Carpenter out of the St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup tonight.

“It seems to keep getting flared up every time he doesn’t square a ball up,” shared Mike Matheny. “Yesterday, the base hit off the end of the bat. Wrings that finger and then it affects the strength in it. You can tell that he’s just not able to finish on some of his swings.”

Carpenter was seen shaking his hand after reaching first base last night, trying to get some feeling back into his digit.

“The bat will slip a little bit and that nob will catch the finger and it sends a zinger, which really takes away a lot of the strength in that hand,” explained Matheny. “He’s dealt with it and at times it’s not an issue and other times it just kind of gets him.”

How long Carpenter, who has been dealing with the issue on and off much of the season, will be out isn’t clear.

“We’ve talked about this all the time–where something physical then starts to lead to your whole approach and whether you feel confident with what you’ve got,” said Matheny. “We need to get him into a good place. If taking a day gets him into a good spot where he feels real good about his swing and feels good about every part of his game, then so be it.

“If it takes more than that and somebody else jumps in there and can help us do that, we’ll figure that out. We know we want him in there, when he’s right. I think it’s going to come down to the physical and him trusting that everything is going to work out.”

Carpenter is a rarity in today’s game that he doesn’t wear batting gloves.

“It was about a month ago, I suggested that and he looked at me like I had four heads,” said Matheny. “I think he ruled that one out.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI