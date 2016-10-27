Caroline Stewart completes Girl Scout Gold Award project
BELLEVILLE - Caroline Stewart, a Girl Scout Ambassador from Belleville, held a grand opening this past weekend of the playground she rebuilt at Good Samaritan Center in Washington Park. Caroline rebuilt this playground for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.
Along with many other activities, Caroline is also a mentor Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Board of Directors girl members.
