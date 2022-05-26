MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital received a $15,000.00 donation to update the in-patient Rehab Gym from Edwardsville residents, Carol and Harry Windland.

Carol who went through hip surgery in August of 2021 had such a great experience at the Anderson Rehab Institute, that she wanted to give back to Anderson Hospital in some way.

When she heard the in-patient Rehab Gym needed an update, she wanted to help.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the staff for their dedication, care and compassion on a daily basis”, said Carol Windland.

The space included updates such as wallpaper removal, painting of walls, new cabinetry, new countertops and chairs for the staff workspace, artwork, and more.

Anderson Hospital uses the Rehab Gym for neurologic patients, post-stroke patients, Parkinson’s patients, and post-op orthopedic patients after various surgeries.

Tammy Becherer, Interim Rehab Director said: “The staff and patients will enjoy this uplifting and bright space for years to come.”

