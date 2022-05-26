MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital received a $15,000.00 donation to update the in-patient Rehab Gym from Edwardsville residents, Carol and Harry Windland.

Carol who went through hip surgery in August of 2021 had such a great experience at the Anderson Rehab Institute, that she wanted to give back to Anderson Hospital in some way.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

When she heard the in-patient Rehab Gym needed an update, she wanted to help.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is our way of saying thank you to the staff for their dedication, care and compassion on a daily basis”, said Carol Windland.

The space included updates such as wallpaper removal, painting of walls, new cabinetry, new countertops and chairs for the staff workspace, artwork, and more.

Anderson Hospital uses the Rehab Gym for neurologic patients, post-stroke patients, Parkinson’s patients, and post-op orthopedic patients after various surgeries.

Tammy Becherer, Interim Rehab Director said: “The staff and patients will enjoy this uplifting and bright space for years to come.”

More like this:

Anderson Medical Group Celebrates Opening of New Medical Office Building in Collinsville
Mar 13, 2025
Anderson Healthcare Welcomes New Board Members
Mar 26, 2025
Anderson Hospital Unveils Da Vinci 5 Robotic Surgery System
Mar 10, 2025
Anderson Hospital Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Rates Big Success
Mar 10, 2025
Illinois Education Association Honors Educators From Around The State
Mar 16, 2025

 