EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Carmela Scroggins is a natural leader.

For her accomplishments, Carmela Scroggins is a Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

As a senior at EAWR, Scroggins serves as a strong role model for underclassmen. She works directly with younger students as a senior mentor, providing them with academic, social and emotional support. She also represents her entire class as a member of the Student Council.

Scroggins has an impressive background as a student athlete. She played volleyball for three years, including club volleyball, and she recently lettered in bowling. She also cheers on her fellow students as a member of the Spirit Club.

It’s difficult to balance academics with athletics, but Scroggins makes it look easy as a member of National Honor Society, which requires high grades and several hours of community service.

She also works at McDonald’s. In her limited free time, she enjoys spending time with her loved ones and listening to music.

She has exciting plans for after graduation, and her teachers and loved ones know she will do great work.

“I plan on attending Lewis and Clark Community College and get my associate's,” Scroggins said. “I haven’t decided what to major in yet, but once I do, I plan to transfer it to a university.”

Congratulations to Carmela for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School!

