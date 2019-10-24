CARLYLE - Area law enforcement banded together Thursday after a report of a kidnapping involving an adult female by two male suspects. Upon officers' arrival at the residential apartment in Carlyle, the female involved was secured to safety and moved to a safe location. The two men involved ultimately were also apprehended and taken into custody.

This is a summary from the Carlyle Police Department on what happened on Thursday:

"On 10/24/19 at approximately 9:46 a.m., officers of the Carlyle Police Department along with Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 791 8th Street, Carlyle, IL, for report of a kidnapping involving an adult female by two male suspects," Sgt. Andrew Brethorst of the Carlyle Police said. "The report indicated that the victim was being held against her will and that a firearm was involved. One of the suspects reportedly assaulted a neighbor with a knife prior to police being notified."

Article continues after sponsor message

After the woman was able to be taken from the apartment, initially, the two male suspects inside the apartment refused to cooperate or exit the apartment building.

Carlyle Police Sgt. Brethorst continued: "A perimeter around the building was secured and additional Carlyle officers responded to the scene. The ILEAS Region 8 tactical team responded as well as officers from the Albers Police Department and the Breese Police Department.

"One of the suspects, Kyle J. Louvier, (29), ultimately exited the apartment and surrendered himself to Officers and taken into custody without incident. The second suspect, Christopher A. Mems, (28), remained inside and refused to cooperate with officers.

"ILEAS team members arrived on scene and attempted contact with Mems who failed to follow orders to exit the apartment. ILEAS team members successfully entered the apartment and took Mems into custody without further incident. No injuries occurred and both suspects have been taken into custody at this time. The investigation is on-going and criminal charges are expected."

More like this: