The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their team Hall of Fame candidates for the 2017 and Steve Carlton is among the new additions to the nominees.

Elected to Cooperstown in 1994, Carlton began his career in St. Louis in 1965 and went 77-61 before being traded to Philadelphia after seven seasons. He completed 66 games with 16 shutouts and was also a part of the 1967 World Series championship team.

Also new to the ballot is Tim McCarver, who later became Carlton’s personal catcher when the two were again teammates in Philadelphia.

McCarver played a total of 12 seasons with the Cardinals and appeared in three different World Series with the team (’64, ’67, ’68). A two-time All-Star while in St. Louis, he finished second in the National League Most Valuable Player voting in 1967.

Returning to the ballot are Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Mark McGwire, Edgar Renteria, and Scott Rolen.

A “Red Ribbon” committee again chose the nominees and also elected a veteran player for induction using a secret ballot process. Independent of this process, the Cardinals organization may also opt to induct an individual who was an important figure in Cardinals history such as a coach, broadcaster or member of the front office.

“Induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors the team can bestow,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Chairman and CEO of the St. Louis Cardinals via press release. “We are delighted to give our fans a voice in the induction process so they can help us recognize the legacies of these outstanding Cardinals players.”

Voting begins today at online at cardinals.com/HOF and the two players with the most fan votes after voting concludes on Friday, April 14 will be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame this August.