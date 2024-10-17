CARLINVILLE – Barbara McDaniels, an Optometric Technician at Advanced EyeCare in Carlinville, has been honored with the “Paraoptometric of the Year” award by the Illinois Optometric Association (IOA). The award was presented during an award ceremony at the IOA’s 2024 Annual Meeting and Optometry’s Celebration held on October 4, 2024.

The Paraoptometric of the Year award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of optometry, enhancing the experience for patients and the public. McDaniels has dedicated over 30 years to her role at Advanced EyeCare, where she is recognized by her colleagues for her professionalism, compassion, and strong work ethic.

“Barb has an exceptional commitment to patient care,” said a representative from Advanced EyeCare. “She treats every patient with the utmost kindness and respect.” Her colleagues describe her as a pillar of the practice, demonstrating unwavering loyalty and expertise throughout her career.

McDaniels has witnessed the evolution of optometric practices over the years, adapting from in-house lens cutting and edging to utilizing external labs and back again. Her extensive experience encompasses a wide range of prescriptions, contact lenses, and treatment of eye injuries, underscoring her skill and dedication to the field.

A lifelong resident of Carlinville, McDaniels has deep roots in the community. She attended school, married, and raised her children and grandchildren in the area. Her long-standing relationships with local doctors, pharmacists, specialists, and patients contribute to her reputation within the community.

The Illinois Optometric Association aims to protect and advance optometry for the benefit of public health.

