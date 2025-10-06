Carlinville Woman Charged with Over $300 Retail Theft
Sharayah R. Decker faces felony charges for allegedly stealing merchandise from local Walmart in September 2025.
CARLINVILLE — A Carlinville woman faces felony retail theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from the Carlinville Walmart on September 29, 2025.
Sharayah R. Decker, 37, is accused of taking items, including a coffee maker and clothing, from the store.
Charging documents say the total value of the stolen goods exceeded $300.
Decker has a prior conviction for retail theft from Morgan County in 2011. The Carlinville Police Department presented the case.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
