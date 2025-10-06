CARLINVILLE — A Carlinville woman faces felony retail theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from the Carlinville Walmart on September 29, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Sharayah R. Decker, 37, is accused of taking items, including a coffee maker and clothing, from the store.

Article continues after sponsor message

Charging documents say the total value of the stolen goods exceeded $300.

Decker has a prior conviction for retail theft from Morgan County in 2011. The Carlinville Police Department presented the case.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics to host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Monday, October 13
5 days ago
Carlinville Man Charged with Violating Protection Order
Sep 8, 2025
Walt Harrington to Speak at Carlinville Public Library
Sep 8, 2025
Macoupin Drivers Support Disabilities At Local Shell Pumps
Sep 17, 2025
Carlinville Community to host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Wednesday, September 3
Aug 25, 2025

 