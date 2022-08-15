CARLINVILLE - Everyone in the community is invited to sign up for the Carlinville Public Library newsletter, which is another way to keep in touch with activities at the library.

The monthly newsletter will be distributed by email, and provide a wide variety of information about the library.

“It’s a new way for us to keep people connected,” said Director Hannah Miller, the creator of the newsletter. “It will cover anything that’s going on at the library.”

All library events, including speakers, demonstrations, and youth programs, will be covered in the newsletter, as well as any new displays and artwork.

New books for the month, with highlights on selected titles, will be featured, as well as new apps like the SHARE Mobile Library and the CloudLibrary. Books and programs for children, teenagers, and adults will all be covered in the newsletter.

To sign up for the newsletter, use the form at the bottom of the library’s website, or email the library at mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

