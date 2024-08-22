CARLINVILLE - Carlinville residents are being urged to secure their vehicles and storage sheds following a surge in thefts involving power tools, according to Carlinville Police Chief Derek Graham.

"Over the past few days, the Carlinville Police Department has received multiple complaints about thefts from unlocked vehicles and garages," he said.

The incidents have prompted the police department to issue a public reminder for residents to lock their vehicles and outside storage sheds, especially at night.

"We would like to remind everyone to make sure you lock your vehicles and outside storage sheds at night," the Carlinville Police stated in a message sourced via CRIMEWATCH®.

In addition to securing their belongings, the CPD is encouraging citizens to report any suspicious activities they observe.

"We also encourage citizens to report any suspicious activities to the Police Department when they see it," Chief Graham added.

The Carlinville Police Department's call to action aims to prevent further thefts and enhance community safety. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their property.

