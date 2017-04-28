CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Market Days spotlights the city and its history once a month through November.

The next Carlinville Market Days will be May 6. The first one was April 1. The event is held the first Saturday of each month until Christmas. The other dates for the rest of the year are: June 3, July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7 and November 4. The hours each time are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Market Days are described by Perry Brown, one of the organizers, as “a picker’s paradise” with vintage antiques, primitives, shabby chic glassware, collectibles, juried crafts, up-cycled wares, jewelry, architectural salvage and repurposed items.

Brown has a history of interest with his family in antiques. He manages Mother Road Antique Mall on the Carlinville historic square.

“We have a perfect location on the Carlinville Square,” he said. “The Market Days brings a lot of business to town. We are on Route 66 and that is a popular destination for people to travel from all over the world. Luckily, Carlinville sits right on that highway and we get a lot of good traffic from it.”

Brown loves to show off the beautiful historic courthouse, jail and square in Downtown Carlinville.

“The Market Days not only helps our antique mall, but all the restaurants, shops and speciality stores on Carlinville Square,” he said. “We were nearly full with vendors for the first time and we will have more this time. We have clearance from the City Council to expand down a side street if we need to do so. We are hoping we need to expand.”

Brown and the other organizers have applied an open-minded approach to vendors and so far, he said that is working well. He said Market Days also stems from a successful Christmas Market each year in the Carlinville Square.

For more information or to become a VIP-vendor, contact Perry Brown at (217) 565-0937 or email CarlinvilleMarket@gmail.com. Brown encourages residents throughout the region to turn out for the next Market Days on Saturday, May 6.

