CARLINVILLE - At 7:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, the Carlinville Police Department responded to a report of a male down in a puddle in the roadway in the 1100 block of Sumner Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a male identified as Monteaz Walton, 40, in a fetal-like position on his right side. Officers began life-saving measures until Carlinville Fire Protection District and Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service arrived on scene, to no avail.

Macoupin County Coroner was called to the scene and pronounced Mr. Walton deceased. An autopsy was performed Saturday afternoon which determined that Mr. Walton was struck by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Carlinville Police Department, at 217-854-3221 or info@carlinvillepolice.com or Macoupin & Montgomery Counties Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.

