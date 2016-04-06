ALTON - Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at River of Life Family Church in Alton for Jordan Taynor, 33, of Carlinville, who was beaten in a vicious assault in St. Louis on March 19.

Jordan’s father, David, talked to Jordan frequently and when he didn’t hear from him for several days, he filed a missing persons report, which located him at a St. Louis hospital. Jordan died on Friday after being on life support.

Metro Link surveillance video on March 19 shows a man striking Jordan in the head. There are presently no arrests for the attack. Police are investigating and looking for leads or tips into Jordan’s death.

A graveside service is set for Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey for Jordan after the funeral.

David Taynor is a resident of Las Vegas, but was a member of the River Of Life Family Church four or five years ago before moving, said Associate Pastor Fred Church.

“I didn’t know Jordan had died until Sunday morning when his dad walked into the 11:15 a.m. service,” Church said. “David is a good, Christian man.”

Jordan had encountered some difficulties in life and had counseled multiple times with Church. Church said Jordan was a good person and he always enjoyed talking with him.

Members of River Of Life Family Church expressed sadness over the loss of Jordan, who occasionally attended church there with his father while he was a member.

“It is such a shame for something like this to happen to anybody,” Church said. “Jordan was a great guy. I prayed for him when he would come and visit with me multiple times. This has bothered me. These types of things don’t roll off your back easily. I feel for his father, losing his son.”

